An Early Morning Phone Call For Amartya Sen. He Thought It Was Bad News But...

Amartya Sen, 86, received the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998.

Amartya Sen took a trip down memory lane as he remembered the day he received news of his big Nobel win. At 5 AM on October 14, 1998, Mr Sen received a phone call. The early morning call made him think that something bad had happened. "My first thought was that something terribly tragic must have happened," he was quoted as saying by the Nobel Prize organisation in an Instagram post shared a few hours ago. "Somebody has turned ill or you know something worst than that," he said.

His initial reaction, therefore, was one of relief when he learned that it wasn't bad news - it was the academy calling to inform him that he had been awarded the prestigious Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.

"I was first relieved that it wasn't any of that and then when I examined that news, the examined news seemed good cause this is the academy calling," said Amartya Sen, 86. After the news sank in, he started the day with a cup of coffee.

For his studies of social choice, welfare measurement and poverty research, Amartya Sen won the Nobel Prize in 1998. The Prize in Economic Sciences is awarded by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm, Sweden.

"Around 5 AM on 14 October 1998 Amartya Sen's telephone rang. He was worried and fairly sure that something tragic had happened. But after the news sank in, Sen felt that 'it was a good piece of news' and started the day with a cup of coffee," the Nobel Prize team said in their Instagram post, urging followers to "stay tuned to find out who will be receiving the phone call this year".

The post has garnered over 3,000 'likes' on the photo and video-sharing platform.

It is not the first time that the Nobel Prize organisation has documented the life of Mr Sen on social media. In June this year, they also wrote about the bicycle that helped him win the Nobel Prize.