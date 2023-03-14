Amul Celebrates Oscar Win Of 'The Elephant Whisperers' With Adorable Doodle, Guneet Monga Reacts

An elephant and the iconic Amul girl are also featured in the doodle.

Indians were left overjoyed after the documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category at the 95th Academy Awards. As wishes and adulations pour in, popular dairy brand Amul also celebrated the historic Oscar win in its own style.

Notably, Amul is known for creating unique graphics and posters on trending topics across the world. Keeping up with the tradition, Amul shared an adorable doodle celebrating the triumph of the documentary that depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers.

The doodle features the cartoon versions of director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga. An elephant and the iconic Amul girl are also featured in the doodle. The post was captioned as ''The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film at Oscars!'' The doodle has these words inscribed, ''Haathi Mere Saathi. Amul Jumbo Taste.''

See the post here:

Since being shared, the doodle has accumulated more than 82,000 likes and over 50 comments. One user wrote, ''Always eager to see the sketches from Amul.'' Another commented, ''Very nice and cute illustration.'' A third added, ''This one is an Oscar-winning ad, well done.'' A fourth said, ''You always bring the best!''

Guneet Monga also reacted to the adorable post and said, ''So Epic!!! Thank you.'' Prior to this, she had shared her excitement on social media, saying that she is still "shivering" at the achievement.

The Netflix documentary bested ''Haulout", ''How Do You Measure a Year?'', ''The Martha Mitchell Effect'' and ''Stranger at the Gate'' to scoop the trophy.

The Elephant Whisperers, set in the Mudumalai National Park, is the tale of an orphaned elephant calf named Raghu in the care of Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple. The documentary celebrates not just the bond that develops between them as well as the natural beauty of their surroundings. The Elephant Whisperers was released on Netflix in December 2022.

Featured Video Of The Day Indian Firms Hit By Key US Bank Collapse? Yes And No, Startup CEO Explains