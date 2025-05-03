Amazon Prime Gaming: Full List Of Free Video Games For May 2025 Revealed

Amazon Prime Gaming: Amazon has revealed its slate of 22 games that will be available to play for free on PC for the month of May to all active Prime members. Four of these games were already available to download at no additional cost, starting Thursday (May 1). Spanning across genres as strategy, stealth, and simulation, these games in the initial tranche provide enough versatility for the gamers to not get bored.

Although an active Amazon Prime account is required to redeem games during the monthly Prime Gaming offerings, any titles claimed during this period will remain playable, even if a Prime subscription temporarily lapses afterwards.

Additionally, the gaming titles from Prime Gaming's library are delivered via various digital storefronts, such as Amazon's own launcher, the Epic Games Store, GOG Galaxy, and Microsoft's Xbox app for Windows.

List of games available in May 2025:

May 1

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (GOG Code)

Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga (GOG Code)

Styx: Master of Shadows (GOG Code)

The Invisible Hand (Amazon Games App)

May 8

Amnesia: Rebirth (Epic Games Store)

Doors: Paradox (Epic Games Store)

Hypnospace Outlaw (GOG Code)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition (Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store Code)

May 15

Endless Legend Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App)

Gold With Your Friends (GOG Code)

Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2 (GOG Code)

Mail Time (GOG Code)

Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell (GOG Code)

May 22

Chessarama (Epic Games Store)

Everdream Valley (Amazon Games App)

FATE (GOG Code)

The Lost Ashford Ring (Legacy Games Code)

Thief 2: The Metal Age (GOG Code)

May 29

Liberte (Epic Games Store)

Masterplan Tycoon (Amazon Games App)

Samurai Bringer (Amazon Games App)

Trinity Fusion (Amazon Games App)

What is Amazon Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming is included with Amazon Prime and Prime Video and offers free games, a free monthly Twitch channel subscription (where available), exclusive emoticons, expanded chat colour options, member-only Prime chat badge and other benefits.

How to subscribe to Prime Gaming?

If you're already an Amazon Prime or Prime Video member, simply visit Prime Gaming and link your account to start enjoying the subscription benefits.

If you are not a member, a 30-day free trial can be availed, where you have to first pick the country and then proceed to follow the instructions.