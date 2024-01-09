Air India Business Class Passenger Disgusted After Woman Puts Smelly Feet On Armrest

The incident took place in the business class section of an Air India flight.

When travelling on a plane, passengers should follow some basic etiquette and do their best to not disturb or trouble anyone seated around them. Recently, a plane passenger was left disgusted after a woman decided to rest her smelly feet on his armrest in the business class section of an Air India flight.

A photo collage of the passenger's bare feet put on his armrest was shared by Reddit user Ovijf. The woman was sitting behind him and her toe fingers could be seen touching the passenger's arm. The woman's feet are also seen above the aeroplane window in a picture. "Asked nicely multiple times to remove their feet, but without success. I was woken up by thus lady's toenails stabbing my arm. And the odour was horrible. 'Air India: After I Return, I Never Do It Again'," the user wrote in the caption.

The man was travelling from Mumbai to Singapore "on a narrow body aircraft in a 2 by 2 seat configuration". In the comments section, the man stated that he spoke to the co-passenger and then the crew member who asked her to remove her feet. However, the woman complied only for five minutes. "I ended up stuffing those areas with pillows and blankets and my backpack pushed against it. Air staff didn't want to intervene so I did 3 times and then I had enough. I traveled 160.000kms last year on 69 (hehe) flights and this was the most disgusting one."

He also mentioned that the in-flight facilities were not in proper working condition. "Also surprised by the filthiness and broken state of Air India. No working in-flight entertainment, no recline in business class as this was broken, narrow body on a +5h flight..," he continued.

In another comment, he stated that the company is "not strict enough". He said, "I love India, have to be there regularly for work, and I believe the plans for Air India are amazing and will help Air India increase its image quickly. Air India is just not strict enough. Allowing people to board far later than planned boarding closing time, allowing passengers to avoid some rules and baggage policies. If Air India were to maintain a hard policy where passengers are canceled if too late, 'punished' if seats are left behind dirty and having to pay more if only 2kg above the limit, then the whole image will change."

Since being shared, the post has received 90 per cent upvotes on Reddit.

"I would crush that foot so hard with my elbow," said a user.

"Oh, my god. That's so disgusting," added a person.

"I don't understand. It's business class, so it has a decent amount of leg room but she's like "nah, I need to put my feet up". I would've called a flight attendant over and just point at the feet without saying a word. Pretty self explanatory," stated a Reddit user.

Another person wrote, "Only time this happened to me I dropped an elbow as hard as I possibly could onto their foot and it didn't happen for the rest of the flight."

"I'm sorry, but I would just say out loud "lady, your feet smell like a**", embarrass her in front of all passengers," commented a user.

"Start tickling them lmaoo," suggested a user.