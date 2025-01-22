After Viral Video, Zuckerberg Caught Liking Lauren Sanchez's Instagram Photo. Internet Reacts

Little less than 24 hours after Mark Zuckerberg went viral for looking at Jeff Bezos' fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, during Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, eagle-eyed social media users have revealed interesting details about Meta CEO's digital footprint. The tech billionaire has reportedly been caught liking a sultry snap of Ms Sanchez on the Meta-owned social media platform Instagram, prompting droves of internet users to troll him online.

Soon after the inauguration ceremony, Ms Sanchez attended the Starlight Ball -- one of the three post-inauguration events, dressed in a peach-coloured Dolce & Gabbana gown. Afterwards, she posted a couple of photographs from the event, highlighting her outfit to over 840,000 followers.

While the post received thousands of likes and comments in no time, it was Mr Zuckerberg's name in the likes column that caught everyone's eye.

"Zuck making likes private next," said one user, while another wrote: "That's why he never enabled community notes on Facebook and Insta."

A third commented: "Nah, he's reminding y'all that he invented the like button as a way to be 'friendly' with people, not to 'flirt' with them. But some of you insecure folks just can't seem to get that through your heads."

ZUUUUCKKK NOOOOO LIKES ARE PUBLIC ON INSTAGRAMMMM pic.twitter.com/X5h4bNKtay — Daniel (@growing_daniel) January 21, 2025

Nah, he's reminding y'all that he invented the like button as a way to be ‘friendly' with people, not to ‘flirt' with them. But some of you insecure folks just can't seem to get that through your heads. https://t.co/hdomEb83kh — DeeClark (@GuessTheMaga) January 21, 2025

Zuckerberg and Sanchez controversy

Ms Sanchez was the talk of the town after he made an appearance at the 47th president's inauguration, clad in a revealing, lingerie-inspired bustier under a form-fitting white blazer. While some questioned her dressing choice for a formal and historic event, it was Mr Zuckerberg who grabbed the headlines after an ill-timed photograph and later a video of him looking at Ms Sanchez went viral.

The Meta boss was seated next to Ms Sanchez when he is alleged to peeked a view of her cleavage, which led to a series of memes and humorous posts on social media.

Despite the online trolling, both Mr Zuckerberg and Ms Sanchez have been doing fine in their personal lives. While the former is married to Priscilla Chan, his college sweetheart, the latter got engaged to Mr Bezos in 2023 after starting dating in 2018.