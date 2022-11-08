Adorable Video Of Toddler Showering Dog With Kisses Will Melt Your Heart

The video has amassed over 9 lakh views

Feeling the mid-week blues? Well, this video of a sweet interaction between a toddler and a puppy will instantly uplift your mood. Posted by a Twitter user, Buitengebieden, the video shows a golden retriever puppy sitting on a couch with a toddler standing in front of it. The connection between pets and toddler is a treat to watch.

Further in the video, the toddler is then seen showering the pooch with kisses. The caption of the 18-second video read, "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."

Watch the video here:

In a world where you can be anything, be kind.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/xwU1oXrKHQ — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 7, 2022

The video has been shared about 2 hours ago. Since being posted, the video has amassed over 9 lakh views and several comments on Twitter. Social media users absolutely loved the adorable video and they posted love-filled comments.

A user wrote, "Videos like this always make me want to get a family puppy when I have kids, but the eventually pain of that dog eventually passing away is what makes me conflicted on it." Another user wrote, "This was so sweet how the dog just sat there looking at the baby so adorable."

The third user wrote, "Now that's the stuff the world needs more of!! Both are cuties!" The fourth user expressed, "A dog is definitely worth the time and expenses even the pain when you lose one. There is nothing like the love and loyalty of a man's best friend. So very worth the 'price'!"

Pets and their antics can certainly brighten someone's day. Recently, an old video of a dog staring at his owner's food while he eats dinner. The hilarious video has gained millions of views in just over a week.

The video shows a man eating his dinner on a couch while his dog lounges on the other side of the sofa. As the man takes a bite, the dog stares at the tasty meal. As the man turns his head in the dog's direction, the pooch immediately looks away and tries to play it cool.

