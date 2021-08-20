Lionel Messi's Used Tissue From Barcelona Farewell On Sale For $1 Million

Lionel Messi teared up during his press conference as he bid farewell to Barcelona.

Argentine football star Lionel Messi, 34, shocked the football world when he bid adieu to Barcelona. We all remember the press conference where Messi struggled to hold back his tears. It was indeed an emotional moment for all Messi fans out there. Now, we have an interesting piece of news related to the press conference that may baffle you. It's about the tissue Messi used to wipe his tears during the press conference. Yes, you read that right. The tissue is up for an auction on a website named Meikeduo. It has been priced at $1 million.

The tissue was collected by an anonymous person after Messi threw it in the bin, reported Gulf Today. The person then put up advertisements on popular websites and announced the whopping price, perhaps with dreams to make a fortune out of the soggy tissue.

Messi addressed his final Barca press conference on August 8. He bade an emotional farewell to the Spanish football club after his successful 21-year-old career with the club. During the press conference, as Messi started tearing up, his wife Antonela Rocuzzo passed him a tissue to wipe his tears. However, the star footballer wouldn't have guessed the aftermath of this tissue.

Screenshots of the ad have gone viral on social media:

Por si ocupan…



En internet se vende en un millón de dólares el pañuelo que uso Messi en su despedida. ???? pic.twitter.com/c0gfTohsnl — ZEL (@Mariazelzel) August 18, 2021

The ad is still live on the international auction website and the memorabilia hasn't yet been sold, according to Sport Bible. The caption reads that this precious Messi merchandise contains his "genetic material" in it. So, potential buyers should know that in return for their dollars, they will get his genes, which can help them "clone" another footballer just like Messi. If that isn't a brazen call, what is?

Messi has signed a two-year contract with the French club Paris Saint-Germain. The contract has a possibility to be extended beyond the said time period. He also captains the Argentina national team, which recently won the Copa America cup this year. This was the first major cup that the national team won after a dry period spanning 28 years. Be it Messi or his used tissue, this year looks like a time of surprising turns for both of them.