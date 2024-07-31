A Filmmaker Ate McDonald's Meal For 30 Days. Here's What Happened To Him

Morgan Spurlock ate only McDonald's for 30 days, eating three meals a day.

In 2004 filmmaker Morgan Spurlock did an experiment to show the dangers of fast food addiction. In his documentary "Super Size Me" he ate only McDonald's for 30 days, 3 meals a day, no exceptions. He was documented, with crazy results.

Spurlock followed the rules: eat everything on the McDonald's menu at least once, don't supersize unless the employee offers, and average American activity level of 5,000 steps a day. By day 5 he had gained 9.5 pounds, by day 21 he had gained 24.5 pounds. His cholesterol went from 168 to 230 and his body fat percentage went from 11% to 18%.

One month it took to shoot "Super Size Me" - which cost just $65,000 to make - Morgan Spurlock ate only at McDonald's.

Also Read | "Super Size Me" Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock Dies At 53

Mixed in with scenes of his meals are details about the fast-food giant's advertising techniques to keep the customers happy and the real cost to the consumer from health experts.

Throughout the experiment Spurlock experienced all sorts of negative health effects: headaches, depression, mood swings, loss of libido. His doctors were concerned about his liver which was turning to fat. Spurlock also reported craving McDonald's food and feeling lethargic without it, showing addiction like symptoms.

The documentary got a lot of attention and criticism, McDonald's initially called it a "super-sized distortion of the truth". But soon after the film was released McDonald's eliminated the Supersize option.

The film made over $22 million and started a global conversation about fast food. Spurlock's experiment showed the dangers of fast food addiction and changed the way people eat.

"Super Size Me," which was nominated for an Oscar for best documentary feature.

The witty, caustic movie helped spur a change of tack by fast-food corporations to include healthier options on their menus amid growing concern over rising obesity rates in the United States.