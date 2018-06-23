90-Year-Old Says Sorry For Stealing Stop Sign 75 Years Ago

It's never too late to say sorry

Offbeat | | Updated: June 23, 2018 18:21 IST
The city of Midvale shared the hearwarming confession letter on Twitter

The city of Midvale shared the hearwarming confession letter on Twitter

Unable to live with the guilt, a 90-year-old man from Texas, USA has apologised for a crime he committed in his teenage years. The city of Midvale in Utah received an apology letter and a $50 note from an anonymous man trying to repent for stealing a stop sign in his youth. In the letter, the man wrote that he took the stop sign many years ago when he was "a thoughtless teenager". The city of Midvale posted the heartwarming letter on Twitter. "I am almost ninety years old, and all these things have made me sorrow over the few things I when I was young. I wish to be forgiven by the Lord, so I am sorry, and truly repent," the letter said.

He also enclosed with the letter a $50 note to pay for the stop sign he stole as a "stupid" young man.

Addressed to the Midvale Public Works Department, he signed off the confession note as "a sorrowful citizen".



According to Fox News, the elderly man has been trying to repent for all the mistakes he's made in his lifetime. Mayor of Midvale city, Robert Hale, estimated that the theft took place nearly 75 years ago.

"He paid more than $50 in 75 years he's been carrying that burden on his shoulder," he told Fox 13 News.

Officials wanted to thank the man in person but the letter didn't have any contact address. For now, they hope the man has forgiven himself and can live peacefully.

What do you think of the man's apology? Let us know in the comments below.

TheftCrimestop sign

