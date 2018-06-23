90-Year-Old Says Sorry For Stealing Stop Sign 75 Years Ago

He also enclosed with the letter a $50 note to pay for the stop sign he stole as a "stupid" young man.
Addressed to the Midvale Public Works Department, he signed off the confession note as "a sorrowful citizen".
We received the sweetest anonymous letter from a 90-year-old Texas gentleman, and just had to share with y'all. #texas#BlessHisHeartpic.twitter.com/z2A5k78gBz— Midvale City, Utah (@MidvaleCity) June 20, 2018
According to Fox News, the elderly man has been trying to repent for all the mistakes he's made in his lifetime. Mayor of Midvale city, Robert Hale, estimated that the theft took place nearly 75 years ago.
"He paid more than $50 in 75 years he's been carrying that burden on his shoulder," he told Fox 13 News.
Officials wanted to thank the man in person but the letter didn't have any contact address. For now, they hope the man has forgiven himself and can live peacefully.
