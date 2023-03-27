80-Year-Old Woman Who Has Donated 203 Units Of Blood Earns Guinness World Record

She has been donating blood since 1965

The most precious gift that one can give to another person is the gift of life i.e. blood. In addition to saving a human life, there are incredible health benefits for donors too, but many are still sceptical of the process. Speaking of which, an 80-year-old woman who has been regularly donating blood, has now earned the Guinness World Record for the most whole blood donated (female).

As per the Guinness World Record official website, Josephine Michaluk has donated 203 units of blood throughout her life, saving the lives of countless other people. She has been donating blood regularly for nearly six decades, beginning in 1965 at age 22.

Notably, one unit of blood is approximately equivalent to one US pint (473 ml), so in total, she has donated 96,019 ml (96 litres).

Mrs Michaluk said her sister talked her into her first donation.

''I decided I would join her and that was the beginning,'' she recalled. ''I feel like I have it in me to give,'' she said when asked why she does it. ''I can share it with people that need it'', she added.

Even at the age of 80, she has been able to continue as a donor because there is no upper age limit for blood donation as long as the person is in good health in the US. She is still averaging over four donations every year.

The elderly woman hopes to inspire more people to give blood, and she encourages all eligible people to do so. "I never even thought I would have a record; I was not donating for that reason. And I plan on keeping on,” she told GWR.

The woman's blood type is O+, which is in high demand by hospitals because it's the most common. According to the American Red Cross, 37% of the USA's population is Type O+. The previous record for the most whole blood donated (female) was held by India's Madhura Ashok Kumar, who had donated 117 units in her life.