8-Year-Old Emmitt Bailey Wins 2022 USA Mullet Championship

Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey, who is also known as "Mullet Boy", was announced on Sunday as the winner in the kids division for the 2022 USA Mullet Championship. The kid from Wisconsin beat 688 other young entrants and won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes.

"I think it's cool. I really do. Some of the coolest people in the world, athletes and rock stars, they have mullets, so I mean, it's pretty cool," Emmitt's father Eric Bailey told Fox9.

Emmitt revealed that he spent the past year perfecting his look, after missing the competition deadline to enter last year. As per the New York Post, his father said that he was happy to see his son make the cut - especially in support of a good cause. Their $10 fee to enter the contest will go to support the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids.

Further, the father and son duo also advised people to join the mullet-heads. "It does take some time to grow because this is two years in the making to get this one, but have fun with it," Mr Eric said.

According to the report, the eight-year-old won a pair of Pit Viper sunnies for coming first in the competition and $2,500 in cash. Mr Eric said that Emmitt now intends to buy himself a go-kart with his winnings.

The mullet competition has been running since 2020. The championship is divided into several categories, including men's, "femullets" (female mullets), teens and a kids division.

"Long before it was popularized by actors and rock stars in the 1980's, the Mullet has been traced back to warriors in Ancient Greece. Today mullet style and mullet culture is back, bro', and in a big way," the official website reads.