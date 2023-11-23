'37 Ways To Die': Woman Shares She Is Allergic To Almost Everything

Joanne Fan's videos have received millions of views on TikTok and Instagram.

A 21-year-old woman in Seoul has revealed her extensive allergies, joking in TikTok and Instagram videos that she has "37 new ways to die". Joanne Fan, a content creator, then gave a list of the food items she is allergic to that triggers her eczema. In the video, she said nuts and seafood are among the allergy-triggering items, according to New York Post. "I just say 37 allergies because it's my favourite number, but the reality is that it's a lot higher," she further said.

She again checked her allergies with a test at a clinic at a clinic last month and got to know about several new allergens.

"Some fruits I didn't think I was allergic to showed reactions on the backtest like grapefruit," Ms Fan said, adding that her "more severe allergies caused a bigger dot reaction than the smaller ones - but they were still there."

"I joked that I had new ways to die on my backtest video to make light of my condition," she said, revealing that she's not actually stressed about her allergies.

In one of the Instagram videos, she explains how a person like him eats at restaurants and roadside eateries.

"I can feel my flare-ups coming on before I start to turn red," she is quoted as saying by the Post. "They usually start within 10 minutes of eating something I'm allergic to, and I'll start scratching or find myself getting very hot."

The hardest part, according to Ms Fan, is the eczema.

"The hardest part about it all is how it affects my eczema rather than my diet - people see me and they are like, 'What's happened to your face? Why are you so red?'" the content creator said.

"It's flared up pretty badly this year, and it's really affected my confidence," she added.