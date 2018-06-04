You Can Buy 103-Year-Old Cadbury Chocolates Which Belonged To A War Hero

CommentsThe Cloonies Gift Tins in themselves are a rare discovery - but rarer still is the fact that they were found with chocolates still inside them. Only one of the ten Cadbury bars inside had been eaten. "Even the container is rare but to find the chocolate still inside is just unreal," said Paul Cooper of auctioneers Eddisons CJM.
"The chocolate actually looks in pretty good shape, although I have to admit that I wouldn't be tempted to give it a go."
Richard Bullimore, the soldier to whom the chocolates belonged, was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal in 1915 as well as the Meritorious Service Medal in 1916. His personal effects, which include the uneaten chocolate, medals, citations, a tobacco gift box, letters and other material is to be sold as a single lot when it goes under the hammer next Tuesday.
