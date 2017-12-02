Woman Allegedly Attacked By Ex-Husband In Noida

A 40-year-old woman was stabbed allegedly by her ex-husband and his accomplices when she was returning from a court in Noida this afternoon, the police said.The incident took place near the Collectorate, which is adjacent to the court building.The woman, Afsana, has lodged a police complaint alleging that she was attacked by her ex-husband Aslam and three others, SHO Surajpur Girish Kotiya said.Afsana had married Aslam 18 years ago and later divorced him, and then remarried. She has a daughter from her first marriage, the officer said.The woman had moved court after Aslam refused to make arrangements for the her daughter's marriage, and she had come today to the court for a matter related to it, the SHO said.She was admitted to a hospital as she suffered stab wounds, he said