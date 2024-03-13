Video: Massive Fire At Eateries In Greater Noida Market

A short circuit at a Greater Noida dhaba sparked the fire

A massive fire broke out at eateries along the road in a Greater Noida market today, the police said.

The fire was reported at eateries near the Char Murti Chowk in Greater Noida's Bisrakh early this morning.

Officials said a short circuit at a dhaba sparked the fire that later spread to other eateries, however, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. "The fire has been brought under control," police said.

"We received information about fire in a few dhabas. Fire service vehicles left for the spot. We found six dhabas and two shops on fire. Ten fire tenders are here. We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway. There are no casualties or injuries in the incident," a senior Fire Department official said.