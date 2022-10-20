Candle March Protest In Noida After Baby Dies In Street Dog Attack

Angry Noida residents stage candle march protest after baby dies in stray dog attack.

Residents of a housing society in Noida's sector 100 took out a candle protest march on Wednesday night after a one-year-old child was mauled to death by a stray dog at an apartment building in Noida.

The angry residents protested against the authorities for failing to provide shelters for stray dogs.

After being attacked by the dog on Monday evening, the child was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment at night, said Gautam Budh Nagar Police. They said further action is being taken.

However, the residents of the housing society staged protests and blocked roads the next day.

An Officer on Special Duty, Noida Authority, Indu Pradesh said the civic body would construct four shelter homes for street dogs.

"We are going to construct four shelter homes for stray dogs. The work is in progress. We started sterilizing stray dogs in 2017 and 40,000 dogs have been sterilized so far. We will build shelter homes for dogs in the same way as we have been doing for cows," said Indu Prakash.

However, residents of the housing society, not satisfied with the actions taken by the authority, continued their protest.

"The authority has decided to catch all dogs and send them to shelter homes. If they fulfill their decision, then we will be happy or we will protest again," a resident told ANI. "There are 11 dogs in the society and it is impossible for us to step out."

Another resident of the society said: "They (authority) are saying they will sterilize the dogs and after a month they will be released, but we have not agreed to this decision of the authority. We cannot leave our children to die. This is private property, not public land."

