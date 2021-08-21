Man Found Dead In Noida Claimed In Note He Killed His 2 Children: Cops

The body has been sent for post-mortem, said the police (File)

Just days after two children were found dead near a school in Noida's Sector 34, the body of their father was recovered from a dilapidated building in Basai village in Sector 70 on Friday, said the police.

A note recovered from Mahesh's pocket, said police, claimed that he was responsible for the death of his children.

Mahesh, a resident of Hoshiarpur Village, was seen with the children on the day they were killed, showed CCTV footage from the area.

The distraught family has blamed negligence on part of the police in tracing the children after they went missing.

Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP (Noida), said Mahesh, along with his children - Monu and Tinku - had been missing. A missing report had been filed in Sector 49, said the officer, adding that investigation in the matter is underway.

"There seems to be some information that the family is yet to share with us. It is true that he had lost his job. The entire thing appears to be well-planned," said Mr Singh, Additional DCP (Noida).