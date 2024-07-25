Cook Pakoras, Steal Lakhs: Noida Robber Gang's Bizarre Signature Move

The gang has been particularly active in Noida's Sector 82 area.

In Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a burglar gang's modus operandi is as bizarre as it is unusual. The gang breaks into locked homes, cooks pakoras or fritters in the kitchen, chews paan and then takes off with valuables worth lakhs. Over the past 24 hours, more than half a dozen homes have been targeted by this band of culinarily-inclined robbers.

The gang has been particularly active in Noida's Sector 82 area. These robbers enter locked houses and spend hours inside, not just to steal but to indulge in some cooking activities.

In Sector 82 alone, six to seven homes have been broken into within a span of just one day. The thieves seem to operate with a sense of leisure, taking their time to enjoy the food available in the kitchens and refrigerators before making off with valuable items.

Central Noida's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hridesh Katheria said that a special team has been formed to apprehend the culprits. Patroling has increased in the affected areas while all efforts are on to catch the gang as soon as possible.