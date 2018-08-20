World Mosquito Day 2018: History And Significance

Highlights World Mosquito Day was first established in 1897 Some deadly mosquito diseases include malaria, dengue and chickengunia Increasing population have led to the rapid spread of diseases

World Mosquito Day was first established in 1897, when the link between mosquitoes and malaria transmission was discovered by a British doctor Sir Ronald Ross. The female Anopheles mosquitoes were responsible for transmitting the malaria parasite. The annual event creates awareness about the causes of malaria and how it can be prevented, as well as fundraising for research into the cure of malaria. It is also a salute to the groundbreaking work of Sir Ross and other scientists who have followed him.

Also read: World Mosquito Day 2018: Amazing Hacks To Keep Mosquitoes Away!

Some deadly and painful mosquito diseases include malaria, dengue, chikungunya, zika, and encephalitis. Millions suffer from the serious effects of these diseases which cause pain and havoc. The female mosquito is the world's most deadliest creature. It is responsible for spreading the diseases like malaria yellow fever and dengue. Consequently, these diseases cause a million fatalities (deaths) every year, worldwide.

August 20 is observed as World Mosquito Day

Photo Credit: iStock

Sir Ronald Ross's discovery led to smarter ways to detect and prevent malaria, malarial fever, and other mosquito diseases. In recent times, rising temperatures, urbanization, globalization and increasing populations have led to the rapid spread of diseases. Some mosquitoes have developed immunity to some insecticides.

Also read: World Mosquito Day 2018: 5 Natural Mosquito Repellents That Work Like A Charm

Symptoms of malaria are high fever spells of shivering and feverish heat alternating; headaches and vomiting may initially seem like flu. Pregnant women, small kids, and the elderly should avail the doctor's malaria treatment at the very onset of these symptoms. It seems malaria is spreading fast and the female Anopheles mosquito is winning the battle. But they are trying friendly mosquitoes, new breakthrough vaccines, and advanced technologies to eradicate malaria and mosquito diseases.

World Mosquito Day: History and Significance

Photo Credit: iStock

We agree there are plenty of challenges on the horizon. But the rate at which technology moves today, there are possibilities we may be celebrating World Mosquito Day in the near future by remembering all the havoc mosquitoes used to cause.

Also read: World Malaria Day: 6 Most Dangerous Diseases Transmitted By Mosquitoes



