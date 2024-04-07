Multiple Vehicle Pile-Up After Buffalo Strolls On Road In Nagpur, 6 Injured

The incident took place in Mankapur square late in the night, he said. (Representational)

Six persons were injured on Sunday in Nagpur after several vehicles were involved in a pile-up when a buffalo came onto the street, a police official said.

"A buffalo came onto the street resulting in a Maruti Baleno car swerving and then triggering a chain reaction. It led to a multiple vehicle pile-up resulting in six persons getting injured. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madne is at the site," he added.

