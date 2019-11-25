Man, 39, Suspected To Be Drunk, Allegedly Abuses Policeman In Nagpur

The cops tried to stop the reckless rider when he allegedly abused them (Representational)

A 39-year-old motorcycle rider suspected to be drunk allegedly abused an on-duty policeman in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Gittikhadan police station area on Sunday night when traffic police constable Dhnyaneshwar Chapke was on duty.

The accused, Suraj Kishan Shivarkar (39), a resident of Gaddigodam, has been arrested, they said.

According to the police, at around 9 pm, Mr Chapke spotted a Bullet coming from Katol Road that was being driven in a reckless way.

As the man was not riding the motorbike properly, the traffic constable stopped him to check whether he was in an inebriated condition, they said.

When Mr Chapke and his colleagues tried to check whether Suraj Shivarkar was drunk, he got angry and abused him, the police said.

Suraj Shivarkar was immediately arrested and taken to the nearest police station, they said.

He was booked under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, the police said, adding further investigation was on.

