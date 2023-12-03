Angry With His Mother For Not Preparing Breakfast, Nagpur Teen Kills Self

The boy was found near a railway track on Sunday morning, said an official (representative)

A 17-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide following an argument with his mother who didn't prepare breakfast for him in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The boy, a resident of Kanhan Pimpri area, quarrelled with his mother on Friday morning. As his mother didn't prepare the morning meal, he walked out of the house in a huff, a police official said.

After parents of the boy approached the police, a case of kidnapping was registered against unidentified persons, he said.

"During the search, the boy was found hanging from a tree near a railway track on Sunday morning. A case of accidental death has been registered by New Kamptee police," the official added.

