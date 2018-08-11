Mob Sets Three Buses On Fire After Truck Crushes Man To Death

The locals had set three buses on fire which were passing through the area police said.

A speeding truck crushed a man to death in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Friday following which a mob set fire to three buses, police said.

The incident occurred on Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi road near Jhapahan chowk under the jurisdiction of Ahiyapur police station of the district, Ahiyapur police station Inspector Manoj Kumar told reporters.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Singh (35), a resident of Rampurhari village of the district, Inspector Kumar said.

Protesting against the death of Mr Singh in the mishap angry local people set three buses on fire which were passing through the area besides damaging the windscreens and window panes of around a dozen other vehicles, he said.

