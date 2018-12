The incident took place on Sunday when the woman was preparing lunch. (Representational image)

A woman was killed and her 12-year-old son injured after a gas cylinder exploded at Aldi village in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when Anita (30) was preparing lunch. The child is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, they said.

Police said Anita was declared brought dead by doctors.