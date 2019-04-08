Undertrial Inmate Of UP Jail Dies, Judicial Probe Recommended

Gulfam was arrested in 2012 and was facing murder charges, police said. (Representational image)

An undertrial prisoner has died at the district jail in Muzaffarnagar due to illness following which a judicial probe has been recommended into the incident, officials said on Monday.

Gulfam, a tuberculosis patient, was arrested in 2012 and was facing murder charges, Jail Superintendent AK Saxena said. After his health conditions deteriorated on Sunday, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and jail authorities have recommended a judicial probe into the incident, he said.

