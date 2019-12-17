Case Against SP Worker Over Facebook Post On Citizenship Law

The police complaint has been filed under relevant sections of IPC. (Representational)

A case has been filed against a Samajwadi Party worker for posting "objectionable" remarks against Citizenship Amendment Act on social media, police said.

The police complaint was filed against Sajid Hasan on Monday for "objectionable" Facebook post, said Surender Singh, a police outpost in-charge under civil lines police station area.

The police complaint has been filed under relevant sections of IPC, he said. Sajid Hasan was missing, said police.

Senior police officer Abhishek Yadav has appealed the people to maintain peace and avoid posting any objectionable message on social media.