7-Year-Old Rescued From Kidnappers After Shootout In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Police has rescued a seven-year-old boy, who was kidnapped in Almaspur village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar six days ago by his cousin and two of his accomplices, after a gunfight in which both sides sustained bullet injuries, authorities said today.

Police rescued Vansh (7) last evening from a brick kiln located in the outskirts of the village, but not before it exchanged fire with the kidnappers, one of whom, Mohit, was the mastermind of the operation, along with two of his friends - Deepak, and Sunil Kumar.

The three of them and two police officers, Harvinder and Sonu, were injured in the shootout.

According to New Mandi Police Station SHO Anil Kaparvan, police made its move on a tip-off that the child was being kept inside a brick kiln outside the village.

It then sent a team to rescue the child who was abducted six days ago while he was on his way to tuition classes.

A kidnapping ransom of Rs 10 lakh was demanded from Vansh's father Sonu by Mohit, who had kidnapped his young cousin.



