7 Men Charged For Allegedly Raping Dalit Teen, Setting Her On Fire In UP

The post-mortem report suggests that the girl died due to burn injuries and suffocation, a Station House Officer said.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: May 28, 2019 13:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
7 Men Charged For Allegedly Raping Dalit Teen, Setting Her On Fire In UP

Police said the owner of the brick kiln and six others were charged for the incident. (FILE PHOTO)


Muzaffarnagar: 

A 14-year-old Dalit labourer was allegedly raped and set on fire at a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Police on Tuesday said the owner of the brick kiln and six others were charged for the incident.

The girl, who worked at the brick kiln at a village in Muzaffarnagar district, was found dead on Saturday. Her parents filed a complaint in the matter at Kotwali police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kapervan said.

The officer added that seven people, including the owner of the factory, were charged for allegedly raping the girl and setting her afire.

The post-mortem report suggests that the girl died due to burn injuries and suffocation, the SHO said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MuzaffarnagarDalit labourer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
JharkhandRahul GandhiJapanShashi TharoorNaveen PatnaikKeralaMount EverestLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleRedmi K20 ProOppo RenoMi Super Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................