2 People Arrested On Charges Of Cow Slaughter In UP

Two people were arrested on charges of cow slaughter in Muzaffarnagar and one quintal of meat was seized from them, police said Monday.

They were arrested from a jungle in Nirdhana village on Sunday after an encounter, they said. Circle Officer Dhananjay Singh told reporters that two pistols and cartridges were also seized from them.

