The police had charged 150 people in connection with the violence and arrested 13 people yesterday.

Thirteen people were arrested following violence over the death of a man in a road accident in Malira village, police said today.

The police had charged 150 people in connection with the violence and arrested 13 people yesterday, they said.

Irate villagers had blocked Malira road and pelted stones after the youth was killed by a vehicle in a road accident, they added.