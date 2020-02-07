Woman Gang-Raped, Killed In Mumbai, 2 Arrested: Police

Police have arrested the two accused. (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped and killed by two persons in Mumbai's Santa Cruz, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Thursday evening after the victim's body was found at the residence of one of the accused in Milind Nagar, an official said.

The two accused, identified as Vinod Dhadi (35) and Sunil Kadam (34), have been arrested, the official added.

"The accused duo took the victim, who was acquainted with them, to the house of one of them, where they consumed alcohol before raping her and strangling her to death," he said.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and others, the official said.