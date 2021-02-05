Watch: Massive Fire At Mumbai Godown, 19 Fire Engines At Spot

According to the local fire department, the incident took place this afternoon at around 2.45 PM

A massive fire broke out on Friday at a godown in Mumbai's Mankhurd area. As many as 19 fire engines were pressed into the firefighting operation. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to the local fire department, the incident took place this afternoon at around 2.45 PM.

The godown reportedly contains scrap material.

More details awaited.