Watch: Massive Fire At Mumbai Godown, 19 Fire Engines At Spot

A massive fire broke out on Friday at a godown in Mumbai's Mankhurd area. As many as 19 fire engines were pressed into the firefighting operation. No injuries have been reported so far.

Visuals show a huge cloud of black smoke billowing out of the building.

According to the local fire department, the incident took place this afternoon at around 2.45 PM.

#WATCH I Maharashtra: A fire has broken out at a godown in Mankhurd area of Mumbai; no injuries reported so far. pic.twitter.com/LtaRkvaVty — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

The godown reportedly contains scrap material.

More details awaited.