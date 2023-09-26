Video: Man Jumps Off State Secretariat In Mumbai, Lands On Safety Net

The video shows several people outside the Mantralaya as the high drama unfolded

A man today allegedly tried to die by suicide by jumping off the second floor of Mantralaya, the headquarters of the Maharashtra government in south Mumbai but landed on the safety net. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The man did not receive any serious injury and the police have taken him into custody to investigate the reason behind his step.

In one of the viral clips, the man, with a set of documents in his hand, can be seen crawling on the net of the Mumbai Mantralaya which covers the open space below. The video further shows a police officer on the safety net who is seen trying to convince the man and later rescuing him.

"A man jumped off the second floor of Mantralaya. He fell on the safety net put up there, so there was nothing untoward and he was safe. The man has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway," Mumbai Police told news agency ANI.

Last month, a group of protesters, demanding a hike in compensation for the people affected by a dam project, descended on the safety net set up on the first floor at the Maharashtra secretariat, reported news agency PTI.

Police detained more than 40 people, an official said.

"Protestors shouting slogans and carrying placards approached the safety net in the afternoon. Police personnel and officers present at the spot tried to drag them away," an official said.

The safety nets in the main Mantralaya building were set up as a precautionary measure to prevent any suicide attempts. The nylon safety net was installed outside the lobby of the building a few years ago after a man killed himself there.