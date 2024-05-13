Video: Huge Scaffolding Ripped Apart By Dust Storm In Mumbai

A scaffolding comes crashing down on the road in Mumbai

A scaffolding beside a building that is several storeys high came crashing down on the road amid a severe dust storm in Mumbai today.

Visuals of the incident show the structure coming apart, while motorists and pedestrians below sped up to get away from the path of the collapsing structure.

The sky was dark as the dust storm and rain had blanketed the entire city, blocking sunlight.

The incident happened on the Thane-Belapur road.

Officials said heavy vehicles going to Panvel and Belapur should take left from Pavane signal towards White House, Shalimar Chowk, and Mahape MIDC.

The dust storm, something rare for coastal Mumbai, whipped up suddenly with strong gusty winds around 3 pm and within minutes enveloped almost the entire city, dipping visibility, darkening the atmosphere and hampering the movement of traffic and pedestrians.

The stormy conditions and poor visibility have also hit flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for 66 minutes, the airport said.