On CCTV, Gym Trainer Picks Up Club, Hits Mumbai Man On Head During Workout

The incident took place at a gym in Mumbai's Mulund East

A Mumbai man's gym session ended in a serious injury after a trainer at the gym hit him on the head with a mudgar (club). The shocking incident was captured by a CCTV camera inside the gym, located in Mulund. The trainer has been arrested after Yogesh Shinde filed a police complaint. Further investigation is on, police have said.

The incident, police have said, took place on Wednesday. The CCTV footage shows Mr Shinde working out and a trainer helping him. Another trainer, who is standing away from him initially, picks up a club, approaches Mr Shinde and hits him on the head. As Mr Shinde holds his head in pain and sits down, other trainers rush to stop the attacker.

Mr Shinde has told police that he had no altercation with the trainer, but the latter was staring at him before the attack. He has said he even asked the trainer if he was doing the exercises wrong, but he did not reply and attacked him suddenly.

A report in The Free Press Journal said that Mr Shinde underwent an MRI scan after the attack and it was found that he has suffered two fractures on the left side of his skull.

While some reports have said the trainer was offended over a joke Mr Shinde cracked, there is no confirmation yet on the reason behind the attack.