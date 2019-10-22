No Ambulance Available, Marathi Actress, Her Baby Die After Delivery

Pooja Zunjar died hours after her delivery. Her baby survived for minutes. (Representational)

A 25-year-old Marathi actress and her newborn baby died after delivery in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Sunday due to unavailability of an ambulance, the police said.

Relatives of the Pooja Zunjar, claimed she would have been alive if they had managed to get an ambulance in time.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in Hingoli district, nearly 600 kilometers from Mumbai.

Police said Pooja was rushed to a primary health centre in Goregaon around 2 am on Sunday after she went into labour. Her newborn baby died within minutes of delivery, officials said.

"The doctors at the primary health centre then advised Pooja's family members to shift her to the Hingoli civil hospital, which is around 40 km from Goregaon. Her panicked family members struggled to find an ambulance," they added.

"They somehow managed to get a private ambulance but she died during journey," the official said.

Pooja Zunjar had played lead roles in two Marathi movies. She had taken a break from work due to pregnancy.

