Mumbai Witnesses Heavy Rains For 4th Day, Red Alert For Tomorrow: 10 Facts

Rains continued to lash Mumbai for the fourth consecutive day today. Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported in some areas.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 82 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the eastern and western suburbs received 109 mm and 106 mm of downpour respectively.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Mumbai and neighbouring areas for Friday.

The weather body has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prohibited people from visiting beaches on days for which a red or an orange alert has been issued.

The civic body said that the step was taken to prevent incidents of drowning in the Arabian Sea.

On days when heavy rainfall has been predicted, beaches will remain open from 6 am to 10 am.

Local train services on the Central Railway route were today affected due to a wall collapse on a track.

The Western Railway today said its "train services were running normally", but some passengers complained of trains on the route running late by a few minutes and overcrowding in coaches.