Speeding Truck Falls Off Flyover In Mumbai, 4 Injured

Mumbai accident: The truck was speeding and hit a taxi and an auto.

A speeding truck fell off a flyover in Mumbai on Thursday night after hitting an auto and a taxi on Western Expressway in Mumbai.

The truck driver jumped off the truck but the four passengers who were in the taxi were injured in the accident that took place near the Vile Parle area.

As damaged vehicles lay on the road, huge traffic jams were caused on the stretch.

The truck hit a taxi before falling off the flyover.

Police deployed crane to lift and remove the damaged vehicles.

