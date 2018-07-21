Mumbai Transport Union Strike Enters Day 2, Residents Affected

The transport union's indefinite strike has affected day-to-day routine of Mumbai residents.

The transport unions' indefinite strike entered the second day on Saturday, affecting the day-to-day routine of Mumbai residents.

Transport unions led by All-India Motor Transport Congress began the nationwide strike on July 20 over several demands including a cut in diesel prices and highway tolls.

"We are facing a lot of problems. It is tough to send children to school on time. It's also raining so streets and stations are waterlogged. We don't even get a taxi," a Mumbai resident said.

The strike was announced on Thursday night after the talks of negotiation between the All-India Motor Transport Congress and the Union government did not bring the desired result. After the truckers' announced the strike, the School Bus and Company Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra extended their support and decided to be off the road for a day.

The association runs around 8,000 buses in Mumbai and 40,000 buses across the state.

Other demands of the transport union include redressal of e-Way bill, national uniform pricing, quarterly revision of fuel prices, a toll barrier-free India for seamless movement of vehicles.