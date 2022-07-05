Pics: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Roads Flooded, Huge Traffic Jams In Many Places

Mumbai Weather: Mumbai recorded 21 mm of rainfall from 8 am to 6 pm on Monday.

Mumbai and its suburbs experienced heavy rain on Monday night and Tuesday morning, with several parts of the city inundated.

Various areas of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging, causing severe traffic jams. Visuals surfacing on social media depict residents in knee-deep water on the roads on Sion and Andheri.

Due to flooding in many low-lying areas and railway tracks, train and bus services were also affected.

In view of the heavy rain in Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra in general, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed its teams for emergency services.

Heavy rain inundated several parts of Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department as issued an orange alert for the region for the next five days.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane districts predicting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

Out of the eight NDRF teams in Maharashtra, one each is stationed at Nagpur, Chiplun and Malad, while the rest five teams are in Mumbai.

According to civic officials, Mumbai recorded 21 mm of rainfall from 8 am to 6 pm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 17 mm and 25 mm of rainfall, respectively.