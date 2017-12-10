Mumbai Man Records Himself Raping Minor Girl, Shares Video With Friends

In a shocking incident, a 57-year-old man was arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl, taking a video of the act and sharing it with his friends. As per the police the man ran a video game parlour in south Mumbai and perpetrated the crime after seeing the girl playing outside his shop.As per reports by Indian Express, an officer from the JJ Marg police station said that the man started the camera on his cellphone and then raped the girl while the act was captured on camera. He then threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. He then kept the memory card in a drawer in his shop.The incident came to light when the girl's family members saw the video after someone showed it to them. A local resident who needed a memory card rummaged through the very same drawer, picked up the very same memory card and used it on his phone. He then saw the video and showed it to the girl's family who promptly registered a case against the man.The accused, who has a wife and two children, fled to Uttarakhand and was in hiding until a police tracked him down when he called a relative. He was then arrested and booked under the Indian penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.