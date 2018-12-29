Mumbai Police Seize 100 Kg Of Banned Drug Fentanyl Worth Rs 1,000 Crore

Mumbai police seized 100 kilograms of banned drug Fentanyl in Mumbai's Santa Cruz (Representational)

Mumbai Police in a major crackdown seized 100 kilograms of Fentanyl, a banned drug, from the possession of four people in Mumbai's Santa Cruz area. The total worth of the seizure amounts to Rs 1,000 crore.

The accused have been identified as Salim Dola, Ghanshyam Saroj, Chandramani Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari, all of them were residents of Mumbai.

"We have recovered 100 kgs of fentanyl drug worth Rs 1,000 crore, after a tip-off. It was meant to be exported to foreign countries especially Mexico. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case," said senior police officer Shivdeep Lande.

Following a tip-off, the Narcotics Cell laid a trap and the four drug peddlers were arrested. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the police said.

An Activa scooter and a four-wheeler have also been recovered from their possession.