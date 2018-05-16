30-Year-Old Thane Man Allegedly Raped His Friend Twice, Once On Gunpoint The accused, identified as Yogesh Patil, developed friendship with the woman around one year back, police said. The complainant claimed that Mr Patil took her to Jejuri in Pune district and raped her in a lodge in January this year, said an official of Thane police station.

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT On one occasion, the 30-year-old allegedly raped the housewife on gunpoint (Representational) Thane: A 30-year-old man was charged today for allegedly raping his 28-year-old woman friend, a housewife, at different locations in Thane and Pune districts, police said today. The accused, identified as Yogesh Patil, developed friendship with the woman around one year back, police said. The complainant claimed that Mr Patil took her to Jejuri in Pune district and raped her in a lodge in January this year, said an official of Thane police station.



Patil also allegedly raped the woman on two occasions in Thane district in subsequent months, the official said quoting the complaint.



On one occasion, he allegedly raped the woman by threatening to kill her with a revolver, the official said.



A case has been registered against Patil under various sections of the IPC.



Police are yet to make any arrest in the case.



