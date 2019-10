Prohibitory Orders In Mumbai's Aarey Colony To Continue Till Tuesday Morning: Police

The Mumbai police had earlier banned unlawful assembly in Aarey colony.

The prohibitory orders, which were imposed in the Aarey colony area in after a massive protest, will be in effect till Tuesday morning, the Mumbai Police said on Monday.

"Section 144 (ban on unlawful assembly) will remain in effect in Aarey police jurisdiction till tomorrow morning. The police is ensuring that the movement of the local residents remains unhindered," the police said in a statement.

The police had earlier banned unlawful assembly in the area after a protest broke out following the orders of the Bombay High Court which dismissed all the petitions challenging the felling of trees to make a metro shed.

The outcry came in the backdrop of trees axed by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited hours after the orders of the High Court. The protesters have been demanding the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.

Following the imposition of prohibitory orders, scores of protesters were held and sent to judicial custody. They were, however, released on bail the next day.

In a major relief, the Supreme Court today ordered the Maharashtra government to not axe any more trees in the colony and maintain status quo till further orders.

The order came on a letter petition filed by law students against the trees felled by the government. The top court also ordered the government to release those arrested during the protests.

