Mumbai 5-Year-Old Crushed To Death After Hydraulic Car Ramp Falls On Him

A boy was crushed to death today when a hydraulic ramp with a car parked on it fell on him in a residential society in suburban Kandivali, police said.

The mishap occurred at 10.15 am at Veena Santoor Society in Mahavir Nagar when Nihal Vaswani, 5, was playing near the car parking ramp, an official said.

Nihal Vasvani was rushed to nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival, he said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said, adding that they will register an FIR against persons concerned for criminal negligence.

