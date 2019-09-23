Mumbai Woman Beaten Up, Arrested For Allegedly Attempting To Kidnap Child

Mankhurd, Mumbai: "The woman tried to snatch her from her father," police said (Representational)

A woman who allegedly attempted to kidnap a three-year-old girl was beaten up by locals in Mumbai on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near a bus stop near Mankhurd colony.

According to police, the woman attempted to snatch the child from her father's lap, after which relatives of the child and other women who gathered during the ensuing commotion started thrashing the woman.

Subsequently, police arrived and arrested the woman.

"The 30-year-old woman tried to kidnap the child, she tried to snatch her from her father. The relatives who were with him shouted and as a result several others from the locality gathered and started beating up the woman. The woman claimed that the child was hers," a police Inspector said.

"The woman has been booked under relevant sections of law," he said.

