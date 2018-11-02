Man Severely Injured After Septic Tank Of Toilet Explodes In Navi Mumbai

The man was using the facility when the explosion in the septic tank occurred. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was today injured after the septic tank of a public toilet in neighbouring Navi Mumbai exploded due to accumulation of toxic gases, a Fire Brigade official said.

The 28-year-old man was using the facility when the explosion in the septic tank occurred, the official said, adding that the impact was such that the roofs of the toilet and of a house nearby were blown off.

The man has sustained severe injuries in the incident which took place in Sector 7 of Rabale area and is undergoing treatment at Vashi general hospital, he said.

This is the third such incident in the last few days.

Five people, including two Fire Brigade personnel, were killed yesterday due to toxic gases in a well in Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district.

On October 26, three workers choked to death due to poisonous gases while cleaning a manhole in Dombivli MIDC area in Thane.