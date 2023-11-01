Man Points Gun At Bar Singer, Injures Himself: Mumbai Police

The man is currently undergoing treatment, police said. (Representational)

A 34-year-old man was injured after he accidentally fired from a revolver while trying to threaten a woman singer working at a bar in Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The man, who worked as a fabricator in Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district, was in love with the 23-year-old woman since the last two years.

There was some dispute between them because of which the woman was not responding to his calls, senior police inspector Anil Patil from Panvel taluka police station said.

The man, in a fit of anger, went to the bar located at Kongaon in Panvel at around 1.15 am on October 28 and asked the woman why she was not responding to his calls.

He also pulled out a revolver and pointed at her. The man then accidentally fired from the gun and suffered injury in his abdomen, the official said.

He is currently undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against him under Indian Penal Code sections 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and provisions of the Arms Act, the police added.

