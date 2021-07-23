Man, 20, Falls Off Two-Wheeler, Killed By Speeding Vehicle In Thane

The speeding vehicle went over the man, killing him instantly, police said. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man died after he fell off his two-wheeler due to a pothole and a speeding vehicle went over him in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Friday.

Tejas Abhimanyu Patil was returning to his home in Vadghar late Thursday night when the incident took place on Mankoli-Chinchoti road, a Bhoiwada police station official said.

"He lost control of his two-wheeler after it hit a pothole and he fell off. A speeding vehicle went over him, killing him instantly," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)