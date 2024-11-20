Shah Rukh Khan Casts Vote In Mumbai Along With Family In Maharashtra Polls

Shahrukh Khan is among several celebrities who voted today in Mumbai today.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his family - wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan voted in Mumbai today in the Maharashtra state elections amid tight security.

In a video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen leaving the polling booth at Mount Mary School in Mumbai's Bandra with his family. They were accompanied by several cops and security officials.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, daughter & actor Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan leave after casting their vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024. pic.twitter.com/ylCozqbn8c — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan is among several celebrities who voted today in Mumbai in the single phase Maharashtra state election. Before him, Salman Khan also reached the polling station at Mount Mary School to cast his vote. Other actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Raj Kumar Rao, Farhan Akhtar along with his sister, director Zoya Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also voted today. Many celebrities also urged people of Maharashtra to come out and vote.

Single phase polling for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra started today at 7 am and ended at 6 pm. Voter turnout of 58.22 % was recorded till 5 pm in Maharashtra polls.

Mumbai city district and Mumbai suburban district recorded 40.89 per cent and 39.34 per cent turnout till 3 pm, respectively. A total of 420 candidates are contesting for Mumbai's 36 assembly seats.

The votes for Maharashtra assembly polls will be counted on Saturday, November 23.